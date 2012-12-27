A world class congress grew in Barcelona.

The next challenge is excellence.

The GSMA Mobile World Congress: the world’s most important B2B event in the telecommunications industry. Worldwide attention focuses on this sector for 4 days, offering maximum visibility for innovative mobile solutions.

Barcelona and the GSMA propose the Mobile World Congress as a showcase for demonstrating business solutions based on mobile technology.

From 2013, the Gran Via venue, with its state of the art infrastructure, will offer new growth opportunities for GSMA.

It will still be possible to hold corporate events at the former Montjuïc Fair venue.